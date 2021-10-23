Hills to get more rains till October 27, says weatherman

darjeeling: The MeT department has predicted more rains for the Hills. An IMD bulletin has forecasted light to moderate rains with thunder for sub-Himalayan Bengal (Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong district) till October 27.



Meanwhile, a 3-member team arrived from Kolkata and inspected the damaged Balasan bridge at Matigara, Siliguri. Owing to heavy rains and swollen Balasan river, the bridge had been damaged. All vehicular traffic has been stopped on the bridge. This has resulted in traffic snarls in Siliguri.

The team of officials from the PWD (Highway) and Surface Transport Ministry inspected the bridge. They have decided to build a 40m-long Bailey bridge in the affected area. The tender process has been initiated and within 15 days construction is to commence.

Traffic from Siliguri to Matigara, Bagdogra is being diverted through the Mahananda 3rd bridge at Noukahgat. Traffic from Darjeeling towards Bagdogra is being diverted through Dudhia, Panighata.

After more than 72 hours, the body of the missing Home Guard personnel was sighted buried under the debris caused due to a major landslide near the SDO's residence in Darjeeling town.

On October 19, incessant rainfall caused a major landslide in the backyard of Darjeeling SDO's residence, located above the Lebong Cart road. It occurred around 9 pm and led to the collapse of the guard house. The deceased, Suman Thapa (29), was on duty when the incident took place.

Search operations had been launched jointly by the police, fire brigade, civil defense, the National Disaster Response Force and municipality. Finally around 5:45pm on Friday, the left hand of the deceased was sighted below the debris. "The body is under a concrete wall. Extraction has to be done carefully otherwise a fresh landslide could be triggered," stated a Fire Brigade personnel. Jets of water through hose pipes were being used to loosen the soil to make extraction easier.

Three doctors, including a lady, had left for Sandakphu trek from Sealdah on October 17.

Following heavy rainfall in the region, they remained incommunicable since October 19. Last contact with them was established at 7pm on October 18.

The Darjeeling police managed to trace them. The police station at Sukhiapokhari traced them at Tumling. They were safe, said police.