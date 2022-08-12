Hills sway to Shaman beats again; Bonbo Festival held after gap of about 15 years

DARJEELING: The Bonbo Festival (Shamanistic festival initiated by Late Subash Ghising) returned to the Hills, holding the hands of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) on Friday. The last time it was held in Darjeeling in 2007 and had been discontinued with the ouster of the GNLF party from the Hills by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM.)



Interestingly, the Bonbo festival had made an appearance in the Hills with Subash Ghising's demand for the 6th Schedule status in the Darjeeling Hills. The 6th Schedule is a special provision of the Indian constitution which safeguards and protects tribal rights.

The sudden resurrection of the Bonbo festival on Friday on the occasion of Rakhi-Purnima comes on the heels of Arjun Munda, the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, negating the prospects of including 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. This has been a long standing demand of the Hills and a commitment of the BJP in their election manifesto.

Munda on June 3 had made it clear that the proposal sent by the Bengal government for the inclusion of 11 Gorkhas sub communities in the ST list had not been supported by the Registrar General of India (RGI.) The concurrence of RGI is mandatory for inclusion in ST list.

"The Shamanistic traditions portrayed in the Bonbo festival showcases our age old unique pagan traditions and culture. We have to take it forward as it carries out separate and unique tribal identity," stated Y Lama, GNLF leader. When questioned on BJP's failure to live up to the commitment of inclusion of the 11 sub communities in the ST list, Lama stated: "One fine morning it will happen. We have to wait till 2024 and something positive will happen." Dressed in traditional finery, the Shamans held a rally from the Darjeeling Railway Station that culminated at the Darjeeling Chowrasta where the Shamans performed rituals.

Jhakris, Fedambas, Bijwas, Bumthings, Sambas, Matas and Khangdomas (Shamans of different hill communities) danced to the beat of Madal, Chyabrung, Domphu and Dhyangro (traditional hand drums carried by the Shamans).