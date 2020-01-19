Hills set for CM's visit

Siliguri: The stage is all set for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the Darjeeling district. She will be arriving on Monday at Siliguri and will attend a host of programmes in Siliguri and Darjeeling during her stay.



Banerjee will inaugurate the Uttar Banga Utsav at the Atharokhowai ground at Shivmandir, Siliguri at 3:30 pm on Monday. She will be conferring "Banga Ratna" awards to 9 renowned personalities from the districts of North Bengal at the programme.

The Uttar Banga Utsav will be held in other districts of North Bengal as well. Venues have been designated in all the districts. Mirik, which has been upgraded to a sub-division, will also host the Uttar Banga Utsav for the first time.

The newly constructed building of the Siliguri Journalist Club 'Uttaria' will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister at the programme. She will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects from the programme, after which she will head for Darjeeling.

On January 22, Banerjee will be leading an anti-CAA and anti-NRC rally in Darjeeling. The rally will commence from Gorkha Ranga Mancha, Chowrasta, Darjeeling and culminate at the Motor Stand

after passing through all major thoroughfares of the Hill town. She will also be addressing the rally.

On January 23, the Chief Minister will be present at the 123rd birth anniversary commemoration of Netaji at the Darjeeling Chowrasta at 12 noon.

Following the programme, which is scheduled to end at 1:05 pm, she will be returning to Siliguri. She will be spending the night at Uttar Kanya and head back to Kolkata on January 24.

It might be mentioned that there is no official programme slated for the Chief Minister on January 21 in Darjeeling.