Hills record at least 199 cases in a day

DARJEELING: As the second Covid-19 wave continues to sweep across the country, the situation in the Hills of North Bengal is equally grim. The Hills recorded 4 deaths on Thursday with 199 cases in Darjeeling district and 13 in the Kalimpong district.



In the Darjeeling Hills, three women died from the Covid-19 infection. "A 53-yearold woman passed away at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. She had been admitted in a critical state with very low oxygen levels on Wednesday," stated Dr. Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling District Hospital. She was a resident of Ganeshgram, Darjeeling.

Another lady also passed away in a private nursing home in Darjeeling. She was a resident of Ava Art Gallery area, Darjeeling. Another 53-year-old lady from Rangbull, Darjeeling, passed away at the NBMCH in Siliguri. A man from Sakyong, Kalimpong died in a private hospital in SIliguri on Thursday.