Hills protest Vijayvargiya's 'Nepal' label on Gorkhas

Darjeeling: The BJP National General Secretary and the party's central observer for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargia's statement regarding 11 Gorkha sub-communities has stoked widespread protests in the Hills. Opposition parties have dubbed the faux pas as a conspiracy to dilute the identity of the Gorkhas.

Vijayvargiya was in Kurseong on Monday to attend the nomination filing of the BJP candidate. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the rally, Vargiya had assured to that the State and Centre would resolve the issue plaguing the 11 communities from Nepal as the BJP would form the government in West Bengal."

Incidentally 11 Gorkha sub-communities have been demanding Schedule Tribe status. The BJP had assured to resolve the issue in their election manifesto during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, if voted to power. However, the issue has not made any progress yet.

"Vijayvargiya's statement clearly shows BJP's attitude toward the Gorkhas. They do not consider us Indians. They are conspiring to wipe out our identity. If they come to power in Bengal they will impose NRC. They will label us as D Voters and send us to detention camps," stated NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC, Darjeeling Hills.

He stated that the recruitment of non Gorkhas in the Gorkha regiment is a clear pointer to the ploy of erasing the identity of the Gorkhas. "All should come out on the streets to protest against this including non political organisations also," added Khawas.

The GJM (Binoy) has also trained guns at the BJP for such a remark. "Forget Gorkhaland, the BJP does not consider us as Indians. He should tender an official and unconditional apology" demanded GJM President Binoy Tamang.

Tamang alleged that BJP is trying to cover it up as a "slip of tongue." "If it was an unintentional slip then why did the same statement find its place in the banner carried by BJP and their allies during the nomination filing rally?" questioned Tamang.

The GJM (Bimal) has asked for the protest to reflect in the ballot. "Cutting across party lines, Gorkhas all over the country should ensure the defeat of the BJP for labeling us foreigners," stated General Secretary Roshan Giri.