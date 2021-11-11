'Hills peaceful now, state committed to ensure same'

Darjeeling Minority Affairs and Madrassah Education Minister, Md. Ghulam Rabbani, on a two-day visit to Darjeeling lauded the current state of affairs in the Hills.



Describing it as a transition from "fear" to "peace," the minister vowed that his government will strive to ensure that the atmosphere of peace continues."Earlier, when I used to visit Darjeeling there was a sense of fear and uncertainty owing to political disturbances that seems to be absent now. There is no more fear. Instead the atmosphere is peaceful now. Tourists are thronging back to the Hills. Our government and especially Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will definitely ensure that this atmosphere prevails" stated the minister, talking to media persons on the sidelines of multi-lingual Kavi Sammelan or Mussairah, organised by the West Bengal Urdu Academy to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad.

He stated the Darjeeling occupies a special place in the heart of the Chief Minister who repeatedly visits these parts to ensure peace and development. "Her dream is to take everyone along in her journey of development irrespective of language or religion," stated Rabbani.He further stated that all proposals whether for new Madrassahs or community hall should be sent to his department through the District Magistrate and he will look into it.The West Bengal Urdu Academy had organised a two-day long programme at the GDNS Hall, Darjeeling, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad. "On Wednesday, competitions were held for children including quiz, debate, sit and draw. On Thursday, a multi lingual Kavi Sammelan was held in which Urdu, Hindi, Bengali and Nepali poets took part," stated Md. Nadimul Haque, vice-chairman, West Bengal Urdu Academy.