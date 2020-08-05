Hills get respite from downpour for a day amid amber rain forecast

Kolkata/Darjeeling: Moderate to heavy rain lashed various south Bengal districts on Tuesday afternoon due to a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall in all the South Bengal districts including the city in the next 24 hours. The alert has been issued to the fishermen asking them not venture into the sea till Wednesday following which the weather condition may improve. There may be a rise in the water level in Digha due to the rough weather and the East Midnapore district administration has been asked to take adequate preventive measures and ensure that no visitors are on the sea side during inclement weather.

"Due to formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal off India-Bangladesh coasts, a low pressure belt has been formed. It is likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours bringing some more rainfall in various South Bengal districts," the weatherman said.

The city received 17 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Tuesday, while adjoining areas like Dum Dum and Salt Lake received 45 mm and 16 mm respectively. There was no major water logging in the city on Tuesday. The downpour was experienced in the districts of North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and East Burdwan, a weather official said. The western districts like Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia also recorded steady showers in the Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in a rare moment Darjeeling witnessed a clear sunny day, a welcome respite from the incessant

rains.

With the weather Gods appeased, the day started on a bright note, with crisp blue skies and the mighty Kanchenjunga clearly visible. "This is definitely a welcome respite from the continuous depressing rains," stated Kiran Mukhia, a resident. As temperatures soared, people shed their jackets and woolens. "I miss ice cream on a day like this," stated Pema Bhutia, an 8-year-old.

Darjeeling recorded a maximum 26.1 degree C; Gangtok 26 degree C, Kalimpong 30 degree C and Siliguri 38 degree C.

The IMD has issued an amber rainfall warning in this region for the next few days. "There is a warning for thunderstorm and lightening for the next two days. Due to thunderstorm activity, some areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong along with the plains may receive heavy rainfall," stated Dr Gopi Nath Raha, Head of the IMD, Gangtok.