Hills: Five ventilators for Covid ward in govt hosp

DARJEELING: With the surge in Covid-19 cases, life support systems and diagnostic tools including oxygen, ventilators and CT Scan machines have become key life-savers.



The Covid ward of the government hospital has received 5 ventilators.

Meanwhile, 5 ventilators have been pressed in service in the Covid ward at the Darjeeling hospital. "We got two from Triveni hospital and three from the CCU," stated Dr Subashish Chanda, Superintendent.

However, Darjeeling Hills is devoid of a CT Scan machine (both in government and private facilities).

Amar Singh Rai, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity, Darjeeling district hospital has written to the Chief Minister appealing for a CT scan machine.

"As the CT Scan is the main diagnostic tool to see the severity of lung involvement in Covid, it has become absolutely necessary," the letter by Rogi Kalyan Samity to the Chief Minister stated.

"My earnest humble appeal Madam, is for the arrangement of the machine at the earliest so that patients don't have to rush to Siliguri," stated the letter. A CT scan machine and a digital X Ray machine was approved in 2019 for the Darjeeling district hospital.