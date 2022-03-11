Hills: 63rd anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising observed

Darjeeling: The Tibetan Parliament in Exile has expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine. In a message on the occasion of 63rd anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising, the Parliament in Exile has drawn a parallel between Russia's current military exercise in Ukraine and China's occupation of Tibet seventy years ago.



"The people of Ukraine have been put through a great deal misery. Their suffering today is somewhat similar to what the people of Tibet had been put through some seventy years ago when People's Republic of China had invaded Tibet and unleashed a campaign of violent repression under its occupation rule. It is therefore pertinent that the Tibetan Parliament in Exile conveys to the innocent people of Ukraine its feeling of common cause and expression of solidarity with then. We pray that the people of Ukraine may be freed from their current spell of hardship and misery," stated the message.

Tibetans all across the globe commemorated the 63rd anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising on Thursday.

In Darjeeling, a prayer meeting and rally was organised to mark the occassion. Tibetans of Kalimpong held a candlelight vigil.

The day is also commemorated as the Lhasa Uprising. "Communist China has deprived the Tibetan people of their basic rights and freedom. 2020, 2021 have been years full of challenges and misfortunes throughout the world owing to Covid and other factors. India also faced security threats from China with the Chinese army intruding into Indian soil time and again," stated a statement from the Tibetan Youth Congress.