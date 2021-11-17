Hill univ gets new V-C; classes to start in December

kolkata: Dr. Subires Bhattacharjee took charge as the vice-chancellor of Darjeeling Hill University on Tuesday. Admission process for the university will commence from Wednesday and online classes for the first semester are scheduled to start from next month.

Dr. Bhattacharjee is also the V-C of the North Bengal University (NBU). He visited Yogighat in Mongpu along with the Registrar, NBU and Deans of the Humanities and Science. Talking to media persons, Dr. Bhattacharjee stated: "Academic activity of the university will start from this year. At present classes will be held online by faculty of NBU.

Till the construction of the university building is complete, the existing unused building of ITI in Mongpu will be utilised."

The team visited the ITI building in Mongpu. The building has 21 rooms and will initially house the V-C's office and the administrative office of the University. Two bungalows of the cinchona plantation will initially serve as the V-C's residence and residence for visiting faculty.

"6 subjects will be taught initially including English, Political Science, History, Nepali, Mass Communication and Mathematics. Syllabus of the NBU will be taught. Following exams of the 1st semester, offline classes will be held in the ITI building," stated Amar Singh Rai, vice-chairman, Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority.

He along with Anit Thapa, former chairman, GTA were also present in Yogighat and Mongpu.