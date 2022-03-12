Hill civic body chairman's swearing-in on March 15

Darjeeling: Hamro Party (HP) will form the board at the Darjeeling Municipality with the swearing-in of the Chairman on March 15.



"We have received a notification from the SDO, Darjeeling for the same. The Chairman will be sworn in on March 15 at 11:30 am at the Municipality. The Vice Chairman and the Chairman-in-Council a few days hence," stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party. Edward's, however, did not reveal the name of the Chairman but said that the Chairman would be a person who would be easily approachable and ready to serve the public round the clock. "The Chairman will be a team player and a person whose feet are firm on the ground. The Chairman will be a person who will receive phone call even at midnight, ready to serve the public," stated Edwards. He stated that the board will seek cooperation of all political outfits for the betterment of Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, in Siliguri, Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, addressing media persons stated the SMC would be focusing in creating a Zero garbage Siliguri. "We will start the night service for picking up garbage from the third week of this month. Garbage will be picked up after 9pm. Solid Waste Management will be initiated in 25 wards initially. Blocks will be created compromising of 200 houses. Around 1000 persons will be employed for this project," added Deb.

All important thoroughfares of Siliguri will be washed round the year, except during monsoons. "We are buying special vehicles for this," stated the Mayor.On March 21, there will be a meeting with the PWD in which talks will be initiated for the handing over of the Burdwan road to the PWD. A bridge will also come up parallel to the present Balason bridge to ease traffic. PWD will construct the bridge. LED lights will be installed all over the town, in all 47 wards. The process of shifting of the local bus stand to Tinbatti More with the construction of a new bus stand will start soon.