Hili-Balurghat railway project: Land grabbing process intensified

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has intensified the land acquisition process for the much-awaited Hili-Balurghat railway project. The concerned Railway department has taken up an initiative to complete the project by the end of March-2024.

According to an administrative official, the district administration had been earlier requested by the concerned Railway department to speed up the land acquisition process so that the project can be completed positively by the end of March-2024.

"At present the land acquisition process has been geared up by the South Dinajpur district administration. The fund allotment for the project and the compensation for the land donors will not be a problem. A notification regarding the matter has already been issued by the concerned rail department," the official said.

Recently the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways Anshul Gupta visited the district to inspect the progress of the said rail project.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the Railway department to complete the project as early as possible on the basis of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a local regarding the matter. After receiving the direction, the railway department has geared up the project work.

Notably, the economy of the district will be changed once the project is completed. Hili is an important International land port through which bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh conducts. The railway connectivity will help to increase the trade, revenues and flourish the employment sector for the local youths.

Hili had railway connectivity in 1868 but it lost the same after the Partition. In 2011, the then Rail Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a 29.7 km railway extension project from Balurghat to Hili.