Hike in food prices in train: Rlys staff union to protest

KOLKATA: All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) is all set to protest against the Central government's decision of secretly increasing food prices in trains.



In case of Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi train (AC) first class, the previous price of morning tea was Rs 15, breakfast was Rs 90, lunch/ dinner was Rs 145 and evening tea was Rs 75.

The new rate of morning tea is

Rs 35, breakfast is Rs 140, lunch/ dinner is Rs 245 and evening tea is Rs140.

In case of Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi train (AC) second and three tiers, the previous price of morning tea was Rs 10, breakfast was Rs 75, lunch/ dinner was Rs 125 and evening tea was Rs 45. The new rate of morning tea is Rs 20, breakfast is Rs 105, lunch/ dinner is Rs 185 and evening tea is Rs 90.

In case of other Mail and Express trains, the previous price of breakfast (veg) was Rs 30, breakfast (non- veg) was Rs 35, standard meal (veg) was Rs 50 and standard meal (veg) was Rs 55. The new rate of breakfast (veg) is Rs 40, breakfast (non- veg) is Rs 50, standard meal (veg) is Rs 80 and standard meal (veg) is Rs 90.

"We will not tolerate the manner in which the Modi government has increased food prices and is looting the passengers. We will conduct a meeting with our members in all divisions soon and decide the date of launching a nationwide protest," said Tanmay Roy, division secretary of AILRSA.

He reiterated that earlier special recruitments (over posts of 1000 cooks in each division) were done by the Indian Railways. These recruitments have been stopped. Now, the Railway Board has decided to lay off 13, 450 posts in Railways in 2021-2022 on the basis of labour census.

Fresh recruitments of Railway employees in different departments have stopped for a long time. According to the Annual Report (Salaries and Allowances) released by the Central government on March 3, 2019, there were 2, 85, 258 vacancies in the Railways.

Indian Railways has decided to allow private passenger train operators to run 151 trains on 109 routes. "On one hand, the Modi government is selling Railway properties to individuals (Business men). On the other hand, the Modi government is reducing staff strength and increasing food prices," said Roy.