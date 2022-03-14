'Highest temp in city may go up to 37 degree by next weekend'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the highest temperature in the city may go up to 37 degree Celsius by this weekend giving a sense of discomfort to the city dwellers.



The highest temperature in the city and adjoining areas remained at around 33 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The MeT office said that if the humidity level goes up with the rise in the temperature, people may feel a high level of discomfort.

Some of the districts may see lightning and thundershower in the middle of the week as there is a possibility for the thundercloud to form over some of the western districts.

The city's sky will remain clear in the next few days.

The MeT office earlier predicted that the mercury would slide up further from the weekend especially after Holi.

The MeT office predicted that the mercury may go up at least by 3-4 degree Celsius by the weekend.

The weather in some of the western districts will mostly remain dry in the next couple of days.

The highest temperature in most of the south Bengal districts has already reached 33 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that the people in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts will experience comparatively colder weather during night in the next couple of days.