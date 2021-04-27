Highest surge so far with 15,992 new cases; 68 die in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Monday registered 15,992 fresh Covid cases, a slight rise from Sunday's figure of 15,889. The state has however seen the highest death in a single day as the number touched 68. On Sunday, the figure stood at 57.



The total tally of Covid infected cases has reached 7,59,942 on Monday out of which 6,53,984 patients have been released from hospitals after they were cured.

Around 9,775 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid patients on Monday stood at 94,949.

The number of Covid infected cases has increased 20 times than what it remained before the poll began. On the day of the first phase election in Bengal i.e. March 27, daily Covid infection stood at 812 and the number of casualties was 2. Single day infection has gone up to 15,992 and the death to 68.

The Covid recovery rate on Monday stood at 86.06 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 7.44.

The occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 39.18 percent from 48.54 percent on Sunday.

The state has so far carried out 1,02,15,358 Covid sample tests out of which 48,562 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 11,009 on Monday. Out of total death, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 26 deaths, highest so far. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,868 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the body of an elderly Covid patient was kept outside his house on Garfa Middle road since Monday evening.

Deceased's wife alleged that the patient died when he was taken to the emergency ward of the KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur. It was alleged that an ambulance brought the body from the hospital and dumped it outside his house. The victim had tested positive for Covid on last Saturday.

The hospital authorities however denied the allegations. Senior Health officials held a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals regarding Covid vaccination drive for all the people above 18. It was learnt that the private hospitals have to buy their stock directly from the manufacturer. The State government would extend help to the private hospitals in buying the vaccine.

The Hotel & Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) has joined hands with the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India (AHEI). Hotels have come forward to offer their rooms to serve as satellite centers of hospitals that are within a 2 Km-radius of respective hospitals.

Sudesh Poddar, President, Hotel & Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI)*, said, "We have offered around 1,000 rooms across various categories of hotels, which can be attached to hospitals as satellite facilities. These centres will be used to accommodate COVID positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms, where the attached hospital will be treating them under the care and guidance of their medical teams as per the guidelines and advisories framed by the Union Health Ministry and the State Health department."