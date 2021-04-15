Highest surge in a day: 5,892 new cases; bed occupancy at 32.15%

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen the highest single-day infections on Wednesday since the pandemic broke out. This has become a cause of concern for the health officials in the state as the rate of infection is going up in rapid space. Around 5,892 fresh cases were detected across Bengal on Wednesday.



In another development, around 3 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in the State on Wednesday afternoon while 2 lakh doses of Covaxin are expected to arrive late on Wednesday. On April 12, around 3 lakh doses of Covishield came to the city.

The total tally of infected people reached 6,30,116 on Wednesday. The number of active Covid cases, however, stands at 32,621. Around 5,87,037 patients have already been released from the hospitals out of which 2,297 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday stood at 93.16 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.54.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 32.15 on Wednesday. The state has so far carried out 96,32,841 Covid sample tests out of which 43,463 were performed in the past 24 hours. Poet Sankha Ghosh has been infected with Covid. He was suffering from a fever for the past two days. He had undergone the Covid test on Tuesday and his report came as positive on Wednesday. He has been in home isolation.

Bengal on Wednesday has seen 24 deaths which is the highest in this year. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,458.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has formed a team of doctors to monitor the Covid treatment in Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital and College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have seen 7 deaths in the past 24 hours while West Burdwan recorded 4 deaths. Murshidabad recorded two deaths while West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Howrah and South 24-Parganas saw one death each. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,601 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 1,277. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,175. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,567 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,45,343 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 1,35,987.