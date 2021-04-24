Highest spike since last year: 12,876 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded

Kolkata: Bengal continues to witness a spike in fresh Covid cases as the number jumped to 12,876 on Friday from 11,948 on Thursday. This is the highest single day rise since the pandemic broke out last year. The number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 74,737 on Friday.



The total tally of infected people has gone up to 7,13,780 out of which around 6,28,218 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 6,878 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Friday stood at 88.01 percent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested remained at 7.10. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state jumped to 46.50 percent. The state has so far carried out 1,00,56,136 Covid sample tests out of which 52,646 were performed in the past 24 hours.

As many as 59 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours in the state. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,825 on Friday. Out of total death, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 17 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 10, South 24-Parganas 7, Howrah 4, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 2, East Midnapore 2, Purulia 2, Birbhum 2, Malda 3, Murshidabad 1, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 1, South Dinajpur 1, Alipurdura 1.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman in Garfa died of Covid at her residence around 8 pm on Thursday. The body was taken by the police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation after 16 hours. It was learnt that the woman had undergone rapid antigen tests at a community hall run by the civic body and the report came positive. The woman lost the report. When she was taken to a hospital, the family members were told that they have to produce Covid positive report. The patient was taken back home.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 2,830 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 2,585. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,275. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,655 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,65,486 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 1,53,241. South 24-Parganas has registered 790 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 45,709.

The State Health department carried out 1,653 sessions on Friday and around 2,04,516 people were vaccinated in the State. Around 97,75,152 people have so far received vaccination in the state including health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. On Thursday, around 1,57,683 people were vaccinated. No AEFI cases were reported on Friday.

Around 5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in the city on Friday evening.