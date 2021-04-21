Highest single-day spike: State logs 9,819 new cases

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid infections in Bengal has reached 9,819 on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike. The figure on Monday stood at 8,426. Active Covid cases however stand at 58,386.



The total tally of infected people has gone up to 6,78,172 on Tuesday out of which around 6,09,134 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 4,805 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Tuesday stood at 89.82 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 6.85.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausama Noor tested Covid positive. TMC's senior leader in Malda district Dulal Sarkar also tested positive. Noor is staying in home quarantine.

The State Health department on Tuesday issued an order saying that all the staff to the different branches under Directorate of Health Services have been directed to attend office on all working days and on holidays as well if required. Health workers involved in Covid treatment have already been asked to perform their duties in three shifts. Earlier, there were two shifts each consisting of 12 hours. But now each shift consists of 8 hours. This is to release the pressure on health workers. The State Health department carried out 1,559 sessions on Tuesday and around 2,17,028 people were vaccinated in the State. Around 1,06,791 people took the first dose and 93,018 took the second dose. Total 1,64,407 senior citizens were vaccinated. Around 92,07,183 people have so far received vaccination in the state including health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. On Monday, around 2,05,908 people were vaccinated. Three minor AEFI cases were reported on Tuesday. All of them went home after the initial observation, the health department said. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 48.37 percent. The state has so far carried out 99,00,322 Covid sample tests out of which 50,044 were performed in the past 24 hours. Around 46 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,652. Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 13 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 15 deaths, Malda 4, Howrah 2, Hooghly 2 and West Burdwan 2.