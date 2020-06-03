Highest single-day spike of 396 COVID-19 cases in Bengal; 10 more die of disease
Kolkata: West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 396 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.
Ten persons died due to the disease since Monday evening, raising the death toll in the state to 263, it said.
Eight deaths were reported from Kolkata and one each from Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts.
The tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772 in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 3,423, the department said in its daily bulletin.
The state government maintained that 72 coronavirus-infected patients died due to co-morbidities, and COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".
Of the 396 fresh cases, 116 are from the metropolis.
North 24 Parganas and Howrah accounted for 74 and 49 new cases respectively, the bulletin said.
"Many returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata as well as in the districts," a senior health official said.
At least 104 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals since Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 22,410, the bulletin said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall On Maharashtra Coast3 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Google adds Advanced Protection Programme to Nest devices3 Jun 2020 6:42 AM GMT
Dravid ultimate team man, game's most committed student:...3 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT
Salman Khan has recited a very good poem in 'Kaagaz': Satish ...3 Jun 2020 6:40 AM GMT
Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests3 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT