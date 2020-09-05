Highest no. of Covid tests in a day, figure touches 45,620

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out the highest number of Covid tests on Friday as the figure touched 45,620. As many as 20,66,404 samples have so far been tested in the state, said the health bulletin issued on Friday.



Bengal also registered the highest recovery rate on Friday as the figure reached 84.48 per cent. As many as 3,305 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged so far stands at 1,47,553 till Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.45 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,74,659 on Friday out of which around 2,978 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours with the total death toll reaching 3,452 in the state.

Kolkata has registered 422 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 41,995. North 24-Parganas saw 572 new cases on Friday while the total number of cases reached 36,562. The district saw 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far witnessed a total of 13,965 Covid cases out of which 120 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 133 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 12,000 till Friday.

Five people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will launch a unique app at the KMC headquarters on Saturday.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators of KMC and Dr Santanu Sen, MP and immediate past national president and state secretary of the IMA will launch the app. As many as 50 specialist and

super-specialist doctors will provide free online consultation to the patients.

Every doctor has declared time slots — one hour per week. Willing patients can have prior online appointments. They can upload their investigation reports.

After consultation, doctors will give online prescriptions that the patients can download at their end.

This covers almost all specialities like medicine, surgery, gynae, cardiology, pediatrics, skin, eye, ENT, psychiatry, dental, plastic surgery, nephrologists, urologists, pediatric surgery, gastroenterology, geriatric medicine etc.

Renowned doctors including Dr Soumitra Ghosh, Dr Bibhuti Saha, Dr Makhanlal Saha, Dr Mahesh Goenka, Dr Rajen Pande, Dr Arunava Sengupta, Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Kakali Sen, Dr Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dr Sandip Ghosh, Dr Sujoy Ghosh, Dr Purusottom Chatterjee, Dr Nemai Nath, Dr Ranjan De will be part of this endeavour.