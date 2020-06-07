Highest daily spike of 435 cases takes state tally to 7,738

Kolkata/Balurghat: The number of COVID-19 infected cases continues to go up across the state as Bengal has seen the highest number of patients in a single day so far on Saturday. Around 435 new cases have been found on Saturday while on Friday the new cases stood at 427.



There has been a sudden jump in the COVID cases ever since the migrant labourers started pouring into various districts. The total number of affected patients has gone up to 7,738 so far. The total COVID death toll has reached 311 so far in the state out of which 17 persons have died of the disease across the state in the past 24 hours. The total death due to comorbidity however remains at 72 so far.

The Health department has conducted 9,771 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of sample tests done so far across the state to 2,61,288 till Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested has gone up to 2.96 per cent. It has also seen a rise as the percentage remained at 2.90 per cent on Friday.

As many as 3,119 patients have already been released from various COVID designated hospitals across the state after being cured. Around 207 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The state government has so far set up 42 testing labs across the state so far to accelerate the swab testing process. There are 69 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state so far. Around 10 more COVID designated hospitals are coming up at various parts.

Kolkata has so far recorded 2,684 positive cases out of which 94 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas has so far recorded 1035 positive cases out of which 60 new patients have been detected in the past 24 hours. Around 1,382 cases have been reported from Howrah till Saturday out of which 56 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Around 10 new cases have been reported from Malda and the total number of affected persons has reached 205 so far.

Meanwhile, around 13 Covid-19 positive patients who were recently admitted in hospital were cured of the disease and sent home over the past 24 hours. Of them, six hail from Tapan, three from Harirampur, two from Balurghat and one each from Kumarganj and Kushmandi. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said they were totally cured of the disease and were given discharge certificates.

In South Dinajpur, 35 corona positive patients were already cured and released from hospital. Eight patients are still undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals. The number of total covid-19 positive patients reaches to 43. CMOH Dr Dey said: "They have won the battle. It was not an easy one. Everyone should inspire from their examples that corona doesn't mean death only. The doctors and health workers were also by their side helping them in the fight."