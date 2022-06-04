Higher Secondary results to be announced on June 10
Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will publish the results for Higher Secondary Examination 2022 on June 10. The exam started on April 2 and ended on April 27. The result will be declared at 11 am through a press conference.
Around 7.45 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. All the students, who appeared for the Higher Secondary examination, can get their results through the official website http://wbresults.nic.in through their candidate login using their roll numbers.
Students can get their results through SMS by pre-registering their roll number and mobile number on www.exametc.com. They can also download the Mobile App 'WBCHSE Results 2022' from 'Google Play Store' to View the Result. Higher Secondary exam was held under CCTVs monitoring or videography in sensitive and highly sensitive centres identified by the board.
