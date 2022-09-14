Higher Edu dept extends UG admission date

kolkata: The state Higher Education department has extended the date for admissions till September 28 in order to fill the vacant seats in the state colleges and universities.

The order stated, "It has been observed that a good number of seats are lying vacant at different General Degree Colleges and Unitary Universities at the UG (undergraduate) level."

As per the guidelines provided, the Online Standalone Portal has been reopened with effect since September 12 and will continue till September 16.

After this extension, several colleges have reportedly asked candidates to cancel their admission if they have decided to shift to other colleges, so that it helps them understand the situation and take in fresh applications for the same.