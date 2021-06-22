High-tide forecast: CM directs officials to take precautionary measures

Kolkata: Amidst Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's repeated direction to concerned officers to take precautionary measures with forecast of high tide on June 26, certain parts of Hooghly and Howrah is affected with subsequent release of water from reservoirs of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) after heavy rainfall that lashed the state's south Bengal districts for the past three days.



Banerjee on Monday said: "There will be heavy high tide on June 26. Already DVC released water in some places. Bengal faces the consequences when Jharkhand and Bihar receive heavy rainfall".

According to the sources, around 39,800 cusec water was released from DVC dams at Panchet and Myhthon. As a result there was release of 49,700 cusec water from Durgapur Barrage.

Certain areas in the rural parts of Howrah and Hooghly are witnessing inundation due to the incessant rainfall. The water in rivers including Damodar is up to the brim. Parts of Khanakul and Arambagh in Hooghly and Udaynarayanpur and Amta in Howrah are facing the threat of a flood like situation. There were reports of temporary wooden bridges getting washed off at Bhatora in Howrah with the increase in water level in the river. The state Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy, who is also Trinamool Congress MLA from Uluberia Dakshin in rural Howrah, visited different parts of Amta and held meetings of the local authorities to ensure necessary support to local people as and when required.

All concerned departments have deputed their officers and employees to take immediate steps in case of any emergency. Engineers of the state Irrigation and Waterways department have also been deputed at these areas to be ready with all materials needed to undertake immediate repairing works if embankments get damaged.