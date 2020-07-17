High Madrasah results out; HS scores will be declared today

Kolkata: The pass percentage of students in the High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination have seen a significant increase in comparison to previous year. The results of the Examinations that commenced on February 10 and ended on March 12 was declared on Thursday. The pass percentage of boys is 89.79 while that of girls is 84.58 .



"The pass percentage in High Madrasah has gone up from 83.20 to 86.15 this year. 51,136 students had appeared in High Madrasah among whom 35,401 were girls and 15,735 were boys," said Abu Taher Kamruddin, President of West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education.

East Midnapore recorded the highest pass percentage in High Madrasah examinations with 97.29 per cent. Bankura occupied the second position with 92.69 per cent students passing followed by South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas recording pass percentage of 93.15 and 92.30 respectively. Kolkata witnessed a pass percentage of 90.02. 13 candidates figure in the merit list released by the Madrasah Board. Nosifa Khatun of Jangipur Moniria High Madrasah in Murshidabad topped the examination by scoring 771. Tamanna Yasmin from Battala Adarsha High Madrasah in Malda came second with 769 marks while Sahid Aktar of Lalgola Rahmatullah High Madrasah of Lalgola , Murhidabad acquired the third position with 767

marks.

9,233 students appeared for Alim examination and 4,081 in Fazil examinations. The pass percentage in Alim and Fazil has been 88.56 and 89.56 respectively. The previous year this percentage was 84.95 and 87.49 respectively.

Meanwhile, the results of Higher Secondary Examination 2020 will be announced by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Friday. Nearly 8 lakh candidates had appeared for the HS examinations this year. Three of the examinations that were scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 were cancelled considering the safety of the students. The candidates will be allotted marks on the basis of the percentile they have secured in the examinations that he/she has appeared. The highest percentile secured will be considered as the

percentile of the remaining three examinations that could

not be conducted. There will be no merit list for Higher

Secondary examinations this year.

The Council has further stated that that if any candidate is not satisfied with the evaluation method of the remaining papers he/she can mail an appeal to the HS council for appearing for these examinations.

The examinations may be conducted after the COVID-19

situation improves.

The Council in its own website has announced the names of websites and other modes like sms through which students can access their results.