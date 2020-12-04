High-level meet held for Swasthya Sathi cards

Kolkata: With more than 6 lakh applicants for Swasthya Sathi scheme, the state government held a high-level meeting on Friday to avoid any delay in distribution of the cards. All concerned authorities were asked to take necessary steps.

The state government has decided to give cards to an applicant within 7 to 10 days from when he or she has applied for the same.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay conducted the meeting with all concerned officials and representatives of the group, working in tandem with the state government for providing the cards.

According to a senior official, it was decided that there should not be any delay in giving cards to people despite the fact that already 6 lakh applications were received in the first four days of the camp. "Though it takes time for verification and collection of data before preparing the card, all steps need to be taken for timely distribution of the same as decided," the official said.