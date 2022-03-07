High Court to function offline from today

KOLKATA: As per reports, Calcutta High Court will function in the offline mode from Monday.



The reports stated that the High Court would function from 10.30am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Based on the recommendations of the High Court Covid Committee, Chief Justice Parakash Shrivastava on Saturday took the decision to start operations offline.

The online option has, however, been kept open for lawyers above the age of 65 or for those having comorbidities.

However, the lawyer will have to take prior permission for appearing online.

In case their application is rejected by the court, they will have to ensure that their juniors are physically present in the court for proceedings.

However, the Chief Justice also directed that not more than 20 lawyers will be allowed in the courtroom at a time to avoid any possibility of transmission of the virus.