High Court to constitute two-member committee to look into school fee issue

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday proposed the constitution of a two menber committee to look into the fee issue related with some private schools in the city



amidst the Covid pandemic situation.

The Committee is to be headed by Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor or Jadavpur University rpovided that Das agrees to the request of the court.

The direction of the court comes on the basis of 112 petitions filed in the court regarding high fees charged by several private schools.

The committee as per directive of the court can take assistance of an accountant or a chartered accountant for letting the accounts of the school invlived in the court matter.