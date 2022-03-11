High Court stays ban on Internet services in some pockets

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a stay on an order issued by the Bengal government temporarily suspending internet services in eight districts during the ongoing Madhyamik examination between March 7 to 16 .



The West Bengal Home Department, in an order issued on March 3, had stopped transmission of internet data-related messages from 11 am to 3.15 pm on certain dates starting March 7 in specified blocks and police station areas, when the 'Madhyamik' examination commenced.

A Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, during the hearing, directed the State government to file a detailed affidavit-in- opposition in two weeks and any reply thereto was ordered to be filed within one week.

On Wednesday, the court had directed the state government to inform it by Thursday about the decision of a Review Committee over restrictions imposed on internet connectivity.

Advocate General S. N Mookherjee, apprised that the Review Committee had concluded that it is satisfied that impugned order has been issued in accordance with the law for the maintenance of public order and to prevent 'incitement to an offence'.