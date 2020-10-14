High Court seeks investigation report of Manish Shukla murder case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday has called for a report on the investigation of BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder investigation which is being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by October 16, the next hearing date.



A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking transfer

of BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder case probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the CID teams which went to Patna to seek custody of Subodh Singh whose name cropped up during the investigation. CID officials came to know that Singh had planned the whole operation and also arranged the fire arms used to murder Shukla. Singh at present is in judicial custody as several cases in Bihar and other states against him are pending. Though CID officials tried to seek custody of Singh, they were denied as the Assembly election in Bihar is scheduled to commence from October 28.