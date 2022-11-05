High Court rejects Suvendu's plea

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court rejected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's plea seeking a stay on the probe of the defamation case filed by the state general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kunal Ghosh.

The High Court stated that the case will continue and will be heard regularly. Ghosh had filed a defamation case against Adhikari after he called him by a derogatory term.

The BJP leader had appealed there that he could not attend the hearing in person as he was busy with some work.

After the lower court rejected the plea, he had approached the High Court. The case was pending in the lower court.