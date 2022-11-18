High Court pulls up WBSSC over termination of teachers

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Thursday reprimanded the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) saying that if the teachers getting appointments through unfair means cannot be terminated, what is the point in keeping the Commission.

Justice Biswajit Basu made the observation while hearing a petition from the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court directing the immediate termination of services of the illegally and unethically appointed teachers. If the illegally appointed teachers cannot be terminated, it is then better to wind up the WBSSC, Justice Basu observed.

The Commission argued that the teachers whose recruitments are under question have been in service for more than three years and there is no complaint of delinquency against them so far. The Commission therefore sought permission of the High Court to make fresh appointments without terminating the teachers who are under question. Justice Basu observed that illegal appointments cannot be tolerated at any cost. He also directed the Commission to give these teachers alternative positions but not as teachers. Justice Basu also observed that if they continue as teachers, the future of students will be at stake.