High Court orders closure of SSKM nurse movement for a month

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered to stop SSKM nurse movement for a month.



The nurses are on hunger strike outside Kolkata's SSKM Hospital. They want the state government to withdraw an order transferring 35 nurses, including 11 who were part of the protest.

The protest began in July with the demand of addressing alleged inequality in pay.

Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava, during the hearing, pointed out that the court has no objection to peaceful protests.

Advocate General S Mukherjee, speaking on behalf of the state, submitted that the issue of pay inequality of nurses was being reviewed by state minister for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya and secretaries of the concerned departments. It will take one month time. The court then ordered to stop the movement for a month.

A city-based organisation had moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking its intervention in the agitation of nurses against salary discrimination in state hospitals in the pandemic.

Youth Front had filed a PIL stating the ongoing agitation is creating a disturbance for patients.