High Court judge unhappy with CBI inquiry in SSC case

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday expressed his apprehension whether the CBI will be able to finish the investigation as the Central agency has failed to show any significant development in connection with the SSC probe that had been assigned to them in November last year.



Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed disappointment by saying that around a dozen CBI investigations are going on and at the end a nobel prize will be earned. He also observed that CBI lacks manpower and it would have been better if the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assigned to conduct the probe. He also said that there is always a ray of hope at the end of a tunnel but in this case he does not see any ray of hope.

Justice Gangopadhyay further added that he had given the first CBI probe into the SSC recruitment case in November last year but no significant development has taken place yet. He also said that he has become tired of this. It may be mentioned here that Justice Gangopadhyay ordered CBI probe SSC group D, group C, SLST, Primary TET and others. No significant development has taken place in any of these probes.

Justice Gangopadhyay made these observations while conversing with lawyer Kalyan Banerjee during a hearing related to education. He said that he is not sure who to assign if a similar matter appears before him at the Calcutta High Court in the future.

It may be mentioned here that a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014.

The bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay also dismissed the employment of 269 candidates for the post of primary teachers. The court observed that these 269 candidates secured jobs after failing to qualify in the written examination.