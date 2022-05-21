High Court dismisses minister's daughter's job, asks her to return salary of 41 months within 60 days

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Bengal minister of state for Education Paresh Adhikari to give up her job as teacher and return the salary she has drawn for more than three years within the next two months.



Adhikari had got the job allegedly through manipulation of the merit list. As per directions of the single bench, Ankita has to return 41 months salary in two installments – the first one on June 7 and the second on July 7. The court has also asked her not to enter the school nor introduce herself as a teacher, till further order.According to sources, Ankita's name had figured at the top of the second merit list of the School Service Commission (SSC) that was published in November 2017. Her name did not figure in the first merit list.

In the second, the name of Babita Sarkar was in the 20th spot though the former had scored 77 against Ankita scoring 61.

Babita moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that she has been deprived job as Ankita's name was entered in the merit list through manipulation.When the matter came before the knowledge of the high court, Ankita's father Paresh Adhikary was asked to appear before the CBI.

Paresh Adhikari was questioned by the CBI for two days in a row— on Thursday evening and on Friday in connection with the alleged manipulation in the merit list.

Though Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed that Babita should be given priority in recruitment in the vacant post of Ankita but she is still not sure about her recruitment.

"I worked hard and deserved to get the job. She (Ankita) did not appear for the interview but got the job. I have great respect for the Calcutta High Court," said Babita.