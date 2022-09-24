High Court asks SSC to appoint Priyanka Sahu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to appoint a candidate named Priyanka Sahu and directed the Commission to give her the job before Durga Puja, after examining all documents.



The cases of class XI and XII teacher recruitment was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday. The court also ordered a meeting with the candidate and her lawyer at the office of the SSC by 5 pm on Friday. The court also asked the SSC to report to the court next week. The next hearing of the case is reportedly on Thursday. The pleas of others in the case will be heard by the court on September 26.

This decision came after the court directed a similar order in the case of Babita Sarkar, who was fighting a legal battle after she did not get the job despite qualifying for it.

Under the court's direction, the job given to state minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita was cancelled and Sarkar got a job at a school in Mekhliganj, which is a municipality under Cooch Behar district. The court also ordered the arrears from the day she was supposed to join the service be paid to the candidate.

A news publication reported that 20 more job aspirants had wanted to join Sarkar's case as they all had the same complaint of others getting the job despite having scored less marks in SSC. One of the 20 people was Priyanka Sahu. Reportedly, she got high marks in the merit list but was not given the appointment letter.