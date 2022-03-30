High Court asks ex-WBSSC advisor to submit asset details

kolkata: Former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha will have to submit an account of all his assets to the Calcutta High Court in connection with recruitment of SSC Class IX-X teachers.



Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the former state SSC advisor to submit an account of all movable and immovable properties by March 31.

Challenging the direction, Sinha had approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. On Tuesday, a Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon dismissed the plea and upheld the Single Bench's order. The Division Bench had just extended the time limit for submission of an account of all movable and immovable property by five more days.

The Division Bench directed that the accounts of all movable and immovable properties should be submitted to the court of Justice Gangopadhyay in the form of affidavit within that period (April 5).

The Commission had been accused of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the IX- X class. The petitioners alleged that there had been corruption in the recruitment of SSC teachers (Group C). Candidates whose name did not appear on the merit list had been allegedly hired.