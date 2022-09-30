High Court allows TET candidates to continue protest amid Durga Puja

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the agitating TET candidates to continue with their protest during Durga Puja after protesters from South 24-Parganas appealed for peaceful sit-in protest at Dharmatala.

However, the court did not specify the location where the protesters can continue to agitate. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Friday stated that the location of protest will be decided by the protesters after discussing it with the police.

"Eligible candidates will sit in the streets and beg for jobs, and the police will not allow them to protest because there is Puja. It is not reasonable," Justice Mantha stated. The state had argued against the continuation of the protest considering the traffic pressure on the police due to Durga Puja. The argument was dismissed by the Calcutta HC. The judgment was passed on the appeal made by the candidates from South 24-Parganas. They have alleged that the initial recruitment process had started since 2009; however no recruitment process was started in South 24-Parganas. According to the protesters, they had applied for permission from the police for a peaceful protest but the police had not allowed.