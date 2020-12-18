High Court allows 2 teachers' associations to stage protest

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed two different teachers' associations to hold demonstrations maintaining COVID-19 protocol on December 18.



The court granted permission to Ranaghat OBR Brihattara Graduate Teachers' Association to hold their demonstration at gate number 5 of Central Park for a week starting from December 18

However, the court directed that the total number of participants in the sit in-demonstration shall, at no point of time, exceed 100. "All COVID-19 protocols shall be strictly complied with by the participants. The petitioners shall not cause any hindrance to traffic and pedestrian movement beyond the pavement near gate number 5 of the Central Park," the court observed. The association is demanding the same pay scale for post graduate and graduate teachers.

Meanwhile, the court has also allowed Parshwa Shikshak Oikya Mancha to hold a demonstration 100 metres from the entrance of Bikash Bhavan and other government offices from December 18.

Only 700 people will be allowed to be present at the protest venue on a rotational basis.

"Our demand is that the para teachers should be made permanent. We have been continuing our services for 16 years with consolidated long term contractual pay," said Madhumita Bandopadhyay of Parshwa Shikshak Oikya Mancha.

Last year, the para teachers had conducted a sit-in demonstration for 32 days.

This apart, para teachers had also conducted a 28-days hunger strike.

However, the state Education department had earlier increased the salaries of para teachers at primary level from Rs 5954 to Rs 10,000. Similarly for para teachers at the higher secondary level, the increase in pay was from Rs 8,500 to Rs 13,000.