HIDCO to collect data for inoculation of construction workers

KOLKATA: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is going to prepare a database of the construction workers in a bid to vaccinate them.



Debashis Sen, Chairman of HIDCO, said the data base of the construction workers working in the government projects would soon be prepared and they would be vaccinated when vaccine doses would be made available.

HIDCO will take the help of CREDAI to prepare a database of construction workers working on private projects.

Hundreds of construction workers are engaged in various projects run by the state government and private groups in New Town.

The construction workers stay at the project sites. Though awareness drives have been conducted requesting them to wear masks and maintain physical distance, they are often found to flout the Covid protocols particularly when working.

They will be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. HIDCO may run camps to vaccinate them. HIDCO is the first agency to take up vaccination drives for construction workers.