HIDCO mulls drive to give jabs on payment by private agencies

KOLKATA: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) is contemplating to launch a drive to vaccinate people on payment by private agencies in New Town.



Debashis Sen, Chairman of HIDCO said there had been queries by many people particularly those between 18 to 44 years of age as to when they could be vaccinated.

He said he would talk to some private hospitals to discuss the matter and if they agree HIDCO would provide them with the space where vaccination would be given.

Meanwhile, drive to vaccinate with elderly people is on along with the super spreaders. New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) will soon vaccinate the helps and talks are on with the managing committees of housing complexes. NKDA has vaccinated the hawkers, owners and workers of roadside inns and construction workers.