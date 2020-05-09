HIDCO invites EOI for allotment of land at Bengal Silicon Valley

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has floated a fresh notice inviting expression of interest (EOI) for allotment of land at Bengal Silicon Valley IT Hub in New Town.



The move assumes significance as Coronavirus pandemic has triggered a redistribution of the global manufacturing network, especially in the fields of electronic components, telecommunications, data centre and few more with numbers of companies looking to shift their bases from China.

A senior official of HIDCO said that the land will be available on 99 years leasehold basis and the total land available will be 63.354 acres. In total 22 plots of land are proposed to be allotted with the highest plot of land available being 21.752 acres. The details of the EOI has been uploaded on the website of HIDCO.

"We have already got a serious inquiry for a Data Centre. Apart from traditional IT companies work from home, streaming movies and on-line gaming are going to be the 'New Normal' in the post-COVID pandemic world. We have plug and play infrastructure as well as social infrastructure to emerge as one of the best places in technology," the official said.

Presently out of a total of 200 acres, there are 169 acres of allotable land (excluding road and commercial space) at the Bengal Silicon Valley hub.

Reliance Jio has already taken 40 acres, TCS has taken 20 acres while RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's First Source has taken up 5 acres land. Genpact has also applied for 20 acres of land. The project was launched by the Chief Minister in August 2018 in Action Area II in New Town to attract investments in IT sector and to build a world-class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation. Reliance Jio will come up with two international data centres at the venue in collaboration with Microsoft. A technology centre will also come up at the same place.

A few days ago Hidco had uploaded a Request for Proposal (RFP) notice on its website, urging FinTech firms across the world to consider relocating to FinTech Hub at the Central Business District (CBD) in New Town. The place is located in close proximity to the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Bengal Silicon Valley IT Hub and several

universities.