HIDCO hands over final lease rent letter to IT firm Wipro

KOLKATA: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has handed over the final demand letter of lease rent to a delegation from IT firm, Wipro.



Once the lease rent is deposited, the documentation will be completed and the timeline of the commencement of the project will be fixed.

Debashis Sen, chairman of HIDCO, handed over the letter to Dinesh Wadhera, who is the Global Head (Operations) of Wipro. He along with three members from Wipro's Kolkata and Bengaluru offices met Sen to discuss the New Town project. Besides the senior officials of HIDCO, representatives of HIDCO's consultant Fox and Mandal and senior officers were present.

HIDCO has allotted 50 acres each to Wipro and Infosys in New Town. The Silicon Valley in New Town is coming up on 200 acres, housing many IT and ITeS companies. Mamata Banerjee has assured every possible support to these firms. Several rounds of talks between senior officials of Infosys and HIDCO have taken place and the IT-giant is likely to start its project soon. The proposed building where the office of Infosys will come up will be a landmark structure in Kolkata.