HIDCO gears up to provide better civic amenities to residents

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has appointed officers in every block, in a bid to provide better amenities to the residents.



The officials will get in touch with the resident welfare associations and oversee the daily cleaning of garbage, functioning of the street lights etc. A meeting between senior officials and those who will be deputed to look after the blocks was held on Wednesday. The block-level officials were given briefing about the areas they should concentrate on.

Both HIDCO and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) are informing the residents about the

various measures taken to provide better civic amenities to them.

Several meetings between the officials of the development agencies and the residents have taken place to make the latter aware about segregation of garbage at source. NKDA has decided to provide two bins to put dry and wet waste.

It has also proposed to introduce state-of-the-art technology for clearing of garbage and the residents were given demonstration of the new technology last week.

The officials have also held meetings with the residents to ensure that they pay property tax on time, as tax collection has become a major issue with all the civic bodies in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the residents of New Town will take part in a flower show for the first time, which will be inaugurated on December 24. The best flower grower will be awarded after completion of the event.