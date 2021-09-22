Hi-tech therapeutic device unveiled for cancer patients

kolkata: Minister of state for Health & Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya inaugurated a high-end technology of Quantum Magnetic Resonance Therapy (QMRT), for the first time in Eastern India for providing non-invasive and painless therapeutic solutions for Cancer and Osteoarthritis, at a private healthcare facility.



"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is always open to anything that is pro –people. So, there is every possibility that in near future, the state government may introduce similar high-end technology for managing osteoarthritis and containing the spread of cancer in the human body, with no adverse side-effects," Bhattacharjee said.

Debasish Kumar, MLA of Rashbehari constituency was also present at the inaugural programme.

The Cytotron is intended to be used to cause degeneration of uncontrolled growth of tissues. It is indicated for treating protein-linked, abnormally regenerating disorders such as Neoplastic Disease (Cancer), and allowing extended progression free survival, with pain relief, palliation, improved quality and dignity of life. It is indicated for the treatment of solid tumors of breast, liver and pancreas.

Kolkata is the second city in India after Bengaluru to have this state-of-the-art therapeutic device.

An oncologist and an orthopaedic, specially trained with the knowhow of operating the QMRT device, will be present for providing medical support to the patients at the facility.