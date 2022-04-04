Heroin worth Rs 113 cr seized from city airport, 3 arrested

KOLKATA: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three foreigners and seized heroin worth around Rs 113 crore from the Netaji Subhaas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.



Acting on a tip off, DRI officials intercepted three persons on March 30 evening at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata. Among the three, two persons had come from Kenya and one from Malawai in east Africa.

While two men from Kenya had arrived in Kolkata on medical visa, a woman from Malawi was on business visa.

The trio was carrying four trolley bags which were frisked by the DRI officials.

During the search, sleuths found 14 packets full of a brown coloured powder concealed in false cavities inside the trolley bags.

To ascertain the nature of the powder, DRI officials conducted a test using the field NDPS testing kit of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) which indicated the presence of heroin in the packets.

The accused persons were produced at the concerned court and remanded to judicial custody.

DRI is trying to find out how they boarded the flights with the contraband.

The central agency came to know that they had travelled to Kolkata via Dubai. It is suspected that the consignment was supposed to be delivered somewhere else through Kolkata.