Heritage walk held to create awareness

KOLKATA: West Bengal Heritage Commission organised a heritage walk on Sunday morning. The walk started from Subodh Mullick Square and the participants visited the house of Raja Subodh Mullick which is in shambles and some of the old houses in central Kolkata.



A workshop on how to restore heritage buildings will be held at Hindu Academy on November 25. Experts on the restoration of heritage structures will speak at the workshop.

The century-old building at 50, Raja Rammohan Sarani is being restored by Kolkata Police with financial assistance from Techno India. The house where Raja Subodh Mullick stayed was constructed more than 150 years ago.

The building was a centre of activities and associated with India's freedom movement. Aurobindo Ghose, then a teacher at Baroda College had come to the city and stayed at this house for quite some time in the early years of last century.

Mullick is the key person behind the national council of education and Ghose became the first principal of National College of Education.

Great Indian scholars like PK Roy, who later became the first principal of Presidency College were appointed as teachers.