Heritage Tram service to trundle during Durga Puja

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation is all set to offer AC Heritage Tram service during Durga Puja this year.



The single bogie AC tram would run in North and South Kolkata from October 23 (Saptami to October 25 (Navami). The routes are Esplanade- Shyambazar route and Esplanade- Gariahat route.

During the trip, the passengers would get Tiffin. They would have a glimpse of puja pandals in Kashi Bose Lane, Hatibagan Sarbajanin, Nalini Sarkar Street, Singhi Park, Ekdalia and other places. Passengers can also use the free Wifi available on the special tram. To ensure the festivity fever is full on, Dhak music would be playing all along the journey. Passengers could also grab a newspaper or click some photos from the big glass windows of the tram.

A special guide would also help passenger maneuver around the city on this

tram route.

"It (single bogie AC Heritage Tram) is joy ride for the pandal hoppers. The AC Heritage Tram will start from Esplanade and go to Shyambazar/ Gariahat and halt

there for 45 minutes so that passengers could see the puja pandals. Again the train will return to Esplanade," said an official.

Ticket booking for the Durga Puja special AC Heritage Tram can be done online at wbtc.co.in and ctc.onlinebooking.in.

The ticket can also be bought from the counter at CTC Tram Terminus and L-20 Bus Stand, Esplanade. The cost of ticket is Rs 500 per head.