Heritage River Cruise services to resume soon

kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation will restart Kolkata Heritage River Cruise services soon.



The River Water Cruise services, having an onboard café with music at Rs 39 per head, had started in October 2020.

The services were suspended on May 16, 2021 after lockdown restrictions were imposed to curb COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We are receiving requests from people to restart Kolkata Heritage River Cruise services. We will soon conduct a meeting and decide seating capacity and other COVID-19 norms and then restart the services," said an official of WBTC. During the 90 minutes journey (starting from Millennium Park Jetty travel past the Armenian ghat, Nimtala ghat, Chandpal ghat, the Eastern Railway headquarters and then ending at Millennium Park Jetty), the guests used to have the comfort of a Cruise Café serving packed light snacks and tea/coffee for onboard purchase.

There would be selfie booths. Maintaining physical distance, a maximum of 150 people used to be accommodated in one ride of the cruise. The cruise was operational on weekdays from Millenium Park at 4 pm and 6 pm, while on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.