Heritage Commission puts up plaque to commemorate Wajid Ali Shah's arrival

Kolkata: West Bengal Heritage Commission put up a plaque at Bichali Ghat in Metiabruz to commemorate the coming of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Awadh, to the city.



Senior officials of the state heritage commission, along with the descendents of the Nawab including his great great grandson Shahanshah Mirza, were present on the occasion. The Local councillor was also present at the function.

The Nawab's entourage comprising 500 people came to Metiabruz on May 13, 1856. General Macleod came to Metiabruz via Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi. Nawab wanted to come to Kolkata as he thought it was the most suitable place to stay.

He used to hire all the rooms of Hotel Spence's. Many of those who had accompanied the Nawab were put up at several houses in North Kolkata. The animals were taken to other places in North Kolkata. The Nawab had a huge zoo in Lucknow and he used to bring some hand-picked animals and birds with him.

He moved to Metiabruz in June and converted it into a flourishing town. He introduced potato in Biryani and kite-flying. He was a connoisseur of art and culture, apart from being a trained Katthak dancer.

Soon, tailors from Metiabruz came to the city and till today the place produces the finest tailors, some of whom are internationally famous.

Many well-known singers of those days including Jadubhatta, Sourindra Mohan Thakur and Aghornath Chattopadhyay used to visit his palace, where long musical sessions were held.